High-Performance At Its Core: Introducing The HP Z6 G5 A

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP unveiled the newest addition to the Z by HP workstation lineup: the HP Z6 G5 A, a cutting-edge desktop workstation designed to meet the demanding needs of virtual production, 3D rendering, AI, and machine learning professionals. With the highest number of cores ever in a Z by HP workstation and the ability to configure up to 3 high-performance graphics cards,1 the Z6 G5 A is set to revolutionize productivity and performance.

Powered by the AMD RyzenTM ThreadripperTM PRO CPU, the Z6 G5 A features up to 96 cores in a single workstation CPU, allowing users to create and render simultaneously on intensive projects. With space for up to 3 high-end NVIDIA RTXTM 6000 Ada Generation GPUs or AMD GPUs and eight memory channels, the Z6 G5 A is perfect for tearing through virtual production, 3D modeling tasks, or complex, advanced data sets.

"The HP Z6 G5 A is a groundbreaking workstation that embodies the perfect fusion of maximized cores and powerful graphics," said Jim Nottingham, Senior Vice President and Division President, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. "Our team at HP is dedicated to empowering professionals across the fields of virtual production, 3D rendering, and data science with a robust and reliable solution that not only meets, but exceeds, performance expectations. The Z6 G5 A is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in workstation technology."

"At AMD, we are proud to have our RyzenTM ThreadripperTM PRO 7000 Series processors power the new HP Z6 G5 A workstation, a cutting-edge solution that caters to the diverse and demanding requirements of today's complex workflows," said Jason Banta, corporate vice president and GM, OEM PCs. "Our collaboration with HP exemplifies our shared vision of pushing the boundaries of innovation and customer satisfaction, delivering a robust and reliable solution that exceed expectations in the ever-evolving field of high-performance compute."





Maximized Cores. Astounding Graphics. Unbound Potential.​​

The Z6 G5 A can tear through virtual production or 3D modeling tasks as well as data science workflows like AI and machine learning. With an innovative system design and the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series CPU, the Z6 G5 A packs a staggering number of cores into a single workstation for higher productivity.

The Z6 G5 A also offers plenty of room to expand as demands change, with space for up to three high-end GPUs and flexible storage options with front-accessible, hot-swappable NVMe drives for quick and easy access to large files.2 The redesigned layout of this generation Z by HP desktop workstation increases airflow, ensuring the system remains cool even at peak performance, while intelligent fan control tunes the fan speeds in real-time using over 20 temperature sensors to maintain whisper-quiet operation. With 360,000 hours of rigorous testing, MIL-STD testing, and certification for professional applications, the HP Z6 G5 A is built to endure. As part of the World's Most Sustainable PC Portfolio,3 HP's commitment to sustainability is reinforced in the design, built with 40% recycled plastics,4 and is planned to be EPEAT® Gold-certified, reflecting the company's dedication to helping the environmental impact of its products.5

In today's hybrid work environment, being able to tap into exceptional remote performance is a top priority. The HP Anyware6 solution allows for a color-accurate, low-latency experience for 3D VFX, AI, and machine learning workflows under varying network connections, and the HP Anyware Remote System Controller enables IT managers to monitor and manage workstation fleets without compromising control. Additionally, the Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager7 streamlines access to the best open-source software solutions in a user-friendly platform for data scientists and AI creators. The HP Z6 G5 A supports WSL2, bringing the ability to run Linux within the Windows ecosystem and offering easy access to tools from the Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager and the new Z by HP AI Studio.

HP Z6 G5 A Features:

Create, render, process-all at once.

Do it all-with efficient performance per watt-on the Z6 G5 A. The system design packs up to 96 cores in a single workstation CPU1 with room for up to 3 high-end GPUs.



Expandable. Flexible. Whisper Quiet.

Designed to pack all the power and components you need now with room to grow-without throttling. Get maximum expandability with up to 6 PCIe slots (up to gen 5) and 12 NVMe SSDs.8



Comprehensive Security. Trusted Reliability.

The Z6 G5 A has undergone 360K hours of rigorous testing, MIL-STD testing, and is certified for pro apps. With HP Wolf Security for Business9, it's protected below, in, and above the OS.



Discover the power of the HP Z6 G5 A workstation and revolutionize your workflow, unleashing new data-driven insights and unparalleled performance for your most demanding projects. Create, render, and process all at once with the new HP Z6 G5 A and unlock the full potential of your most demanding projects.

Pricing and Availability10

The HP Z6 G5 A is expected to be available in November 2023 on HP/Z with availability in select countries later this year.

1 Graphics are sold separately or as an optional feature.

2 Optional, configurable features. For storage drives, GB = 1 billion bytes. TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity is less. Up to 35GB (for Windows) is reserved for system recovery software.

3 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations and Displays manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT® registrations according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit for more information.

4 Recycled plastic content percentage is based on the definition set in the IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT standard.

5 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations and Displays manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT® registrations according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit for more information.

6 Network access required. HP Anyware software and licensing are available through a 1- or 3-year subscription. Renewal is required after the subscription term. HP Anyware subscriptions are based on the number of concurrent PCoIP connections used (pay for the number of host connections, not the software) with a minimum order quantity of 5. For a limited time, an HP Anyware Professional subscription also includes access and support for ZCentral Remote Boost and ZCentral Connect and is available for purchase through an HP reseller or contact sales at hp/Anyware. ZCentral Remote Boost Sender requires Windows 10 and 11, RHEL/CentOS (7 or 8), or UBUNTU 18.04 or 20.04 LTS operating systems. macOS (10.14 or newer) operating system and ThinPro 7.2 are only supported on the receiver side. ZCentral Connect requires Windows (10 or 11) or Windows Server (2016 or 2019) operating system, Microsoft Active Directory and Intel Active Management Technology for select features and for system requirements to install HP Anyware.

7 Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager requires Windows 10 version 21H2 (Build 19044) and higher or 64-bit Ubuntu 20.04 and is available on select Z workstations.

8 Optional, configurable features. For storage drives, GB = 1 billion bytes. TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity is less. Up to 35GB is reserved for system recovery software.

9 HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 10 or 11 Pro and higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, RPOS and Workstation products. See product details for included security features.

10 Pricing and availability are subject to change.

