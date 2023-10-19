2023 DCHS Auction - Unveiling Extraordinary Historical Property Experiences & Antiques

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Private Art Viewing for Six: Portrait Sculptures by American Sculptor Jo Davidson, Amenia, NY.

Private behind the scenes tour for two with champagne at Mills Mansion, Staatsburgh, NY.

Original 1886 Martha Washington $1 Silver Certificate Note

- Robert Doyle, DCHS PresidentRHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Dutchess County Historical Society (DCHS) is proud to announce its annual online auction of unique historical experiences, antiques, and gift cards, culminating on November 5th. Over 100 diverse lots are now available to bidders, with all proceeds directed towards advancing the DCHS mission to Preserve & Share the rich history of Dutchess County. This event, a cornerstone of our annual fundraising efforts, allows us to further our mission independently as a not-for-profit organization, without relying on Federal, State, or County funding.A Catalog of WondersThe DCHS Auction presents a rare opportunity to explore historic properties through exclusive, private tours that are typically not open to the public. These properties have been meticulously adorned with period-appropriate art and antiques, creating a truly immersive experience for successful bidders and their guests.Highlights of the Auction Catalog :.Lot 26: A private tour for eight at Edgewater Mansion in Barrytown, NY. Dating back to 1824, this historic mansion's opulent dining room and elegantly decorated sitting rooms are a sight to behold. Explore areas not typically accessible to the public and wander the estate's grounds..Lot 102: Delve into history with a private behind-the-ropes tour for four at the 1709“Madame Brett Homestead” in Beacon, NY. As the oldest standing building in southern Dutchess County, it offers a captivating glimpse into colonial life..Behind-the-Rope Tours: Small groups can explore Dutchess County's historic homesteads and estates, including Locust Grove, the former home of Samuel F.B. Morse.Historical Walking Tours: Several walking tours are available in historic hamlets, villages, campuses, and museums, including a private art tour at Vassar College and two City of Poughkeepsie walking tours led by experienced historians. Most of these experiences include refreshments.Complementing the "unique experiences," the auction includes gift certificates to local restaurants and a wide range of other goods and services.Antiques for Collectors:.Lot 6: A 19th-century Riedinger & Caire Poughkeepsie, NY #2 blue decorated double-handled crock, hailing from the private collection of Judge James Brands..Unique Currency: Rare finds like an 1887 One Dollar Silver Certificate featuring Martha Washington.Fine Art Enthusiasts:Art aficionados can enjoy unique experiences at Olana, the home of artist Frederick Church, the Thomas Cole Historic Site, Lyndhurst Mansion, Hudson River Museum, Preservation Society of Newport, Rhode Island, Putnam History Museum, Kingston Maritime Museum, and an exclusive viewing of 19th-century American Hudson River View paintings in a private home with refreshments (Lot 47).Preserve Dutchess County's Rich HistoryBy participating in this auction, you directly support DCHS's century-old mission to collect, preserve, interpret, and share the history of Dutchess County, spanning from the arrival of the first indigenous peoples to the present day. View the DCHS Autumn Auction Catalog: Auction Catalog.

