AI In Endoscopy Market Worth US$ 421.8 Million By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 26.9% - Exclusive Report By TMR

WILMINGTON, DOWNTOWN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global AI in Endoscopy Market is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate of 26.9% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031.Artificial intelligence (AI) has been included into endoscopic operations to enhance safety, consistency, and speed and precision of the surgery.AI is typically used in two areas of endoscopy: computer-aided detection and computer-aided diagnosis. In 2021, computer-aided detection became the market leader. AI developments have aided in the creation of a machine-learning model that may identify risk in people with illnesses such upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage.Get a Sample Copy of the AI in Endoscopy Market Research ReportKey Findings of Market StudyAn increase in the number of patients with colorectal cancer Expanding the Use of AI in the Endoscopy Sector: The number of patients with colorectal cancer has steadily increased during the past few years. If colorectal cancer is discovered in its early stages and removed through minimally invasive medical surgery with the use of AI-assisted colonoscopy, patients can be cured of the disease. The market for AI in endoscopy is expanding as a result of the growing use of AI-assisted colonoscopy treatments.An increase in hospital endoscopy procedures utilizing AI Driving the World Market: The global market is divided into ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals based on end-use. Due to an increase in AI-integrated endoscopic operations in hospitals, the hospitals category held the biggest market share in 2021. This influences the growth of the endoscopy market for AI, as does the rise in product preference among patients with gastrointestinal disorders and the government's favorable reimbursement regulations.Drivers of AI in EndoscopyEnhanced Diagnostic Precision: Artificial intelligence systems have the ability to identify anomalies that a human eye might overlook, resulting in more precise diagnoses and prompt interventions that might potentially save lives.Enhanced Efficiency: By cutting down on the time needed to evaluate endoscopic pictures, artificial intelligence (AI) enables medical personnel to visit more patients and manage their time more wisely.Cost Reduction: Early detection and intervention can save healthcare expenditures by preventing expensive, advanced treatments and allowing patients to obtain appropriate therapy sooner.Patient Experience: By minimizing the need for repeat treatments and guaranteeing a quicker diagnosis and course of treatment, artificial intelligence in endoscopy can improve patient experience.Companies Profiled: Medtronic, Wision A.I., Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Pentax Corporation, NEC Corporation, Odin Vision, Magentiq Eye Ltd., Wuhan EndoAngel Medical Technology Company, and Iterative ScopesInquire or Share Your Questioned If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-Market Segmentation:TypeProductsServicesCADCADxCADeCADe/CADxEnd-userHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthersMarket Segmentation: By Geographical AnalysisThe Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)South America (Brazil etc.)Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)Key questions answered in the report include:who are the key market players in the AI in Endoscopy?Which are the major regions that are expected to register astonishing growth?What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions?What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?What are the key trends impacting the growth of the market?What are the major AI in Endoscopy segments of the market?Have Any Query? Ask to Analyst:More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Mobility Aid Devices Market : Mobility disorders are the most common type of illness, and mobility aid devices used by patients can facilitate independence, autonomy, and social participation. The higher prevalence of these illnesses among the geriatric population is resulting in increased use of mobility aids.Eye Care Surgical Devices Market : Eye care surgical devices are used to correct vision, perform surgery, and diagnose diseases. Demand for these devices has been rising significantly since the last few years due to the increase in cases of various ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision-related issues.

