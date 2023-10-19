College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Named To Franchise Times 400 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Brand recognized as No. 220 in 2023

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving , an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, announces that it was named to Franchise Times 400 list. In just one year, the company has grown to No. 220, marking a significant leap of 43 spots since 2022. This achievement affirms the company's robust growth trajectory, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse franchise in the industry.College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving was founded in 2003 by Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman. The company originated in Washington DC and embarked on franchising its brand in 2007. Today, College Hunks boasts a thriving network of service providers across the United States and Canada.Specializing in a comprehensive range of services, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is dedicated to lightening the load for its customers. From junk removal and trash pickup to full-service moving, including packing, unloading, and item transport, the company has set a benchmark for excellence in the industry. They offer hourly moving and packing services, as well as tax-deductible donation pickup services for various items, making them a one-stop solution for all relocation and decluttering needs.Remarkable Statistics Showcase Unprecedented Growth:Total Units: 215US Units: 213International Units: 2Percent Franchised: 98%Sales Growth %: 29.8%Unit Growth %: 24.3%Investment Range: $158,700 - $283,500Initial Investment: $45,000 - $65,000Global Sales: $259,642,220“We are thrilled to be recognized amongst an array of impressive brands on the Franchise Times 400 list. Our leap to position 220 is a testament to the commitment of both our leadership team and our franchise owners, and we look forward to seeing this momentum continue into next year and beyond,” said Dana Hansen, Director of Franchise Development.The Franchise Times 400 is a prestigious annual ranking that spotlights U.S.-based franchise systems by total units and systemwide sales. This ranking is the culmination of a rigorous research and reporting effort, making it the most reliable and objective franchise ranking available.With this remarkable achievement and continued upward trajectory, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is poised for even greater success in the coming years. Entrepreneurs looking for a lucrative and dynamic investment opportunity need look no further than College HUNKS, where growth and innovation are the cornerstones of the business.For more information about College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving and its franchise opportunities, please visitAbout College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

