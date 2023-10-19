TIGHITCO's Insulation Products Group Awarded Bombardier Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are very pleased to have been selected for this work and look forward to a long and successful partnership with Bombardier.” - Mark Withrow, TIGHITCO President & CEOCHARLESTON, SC, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO announced today that their Chihuahua, Mexico facility, Calle Aeroespacial, which is part of the TIGHITCO Insulation Products Group, was awarded a new contract by Bombardier Aerospace for the Global Express and Global 5500/6500 Series non-structural sheet metal assemblies. The 3-year long-term agreement is valued at up to $10 million, USD.



“This is a significant win for TIGHITCO bolstering our strategic capture plan and further expands our presence in the commercial/business jet market,” said TIGHITCO President & CEO, Mark Withrow.“We are very pleased to have been selected for this work and look forward to a long and successful partnership with Bombardier.”



The TIGHITCO Insulation Products Group is a leading global supplier of a broad range of thermal and acoustical insulation products, as well as various sheet metal capabilities for the aerospace and industrial markets. TIGHITCO has nearly 80 years of experience in the design, development, and manufacture of insulation products and has supplied products for some of the world's most recognizable aircraft. The Chihuahua, Mexico facility was brought under the TIGHITCO family of companies in 2008.



About TIGHITCO

Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.



Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.



