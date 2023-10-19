Dubai: Get Fit, Win Prizes With Healthcare Initiative

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 3:37 PM

In addition to reducing the risk of heart ailments, walking for an average of 30 minutes every day can help relieve stress and improve your overall heart health.

With the third edition of Aster Volunteers' 'Heart2Heart Cares 2023' CSR initiative, Aster DM Healthcare brings you the perfect opportunity where your 10,000 steps a day can help an underprivileged child receive life-saving heart surgery, literally!

'Heart2Heart Cares 2023' is not limited to walking; participants can engage in fitness programs, including walking 10,000 steps, cycling 10 km (in 90 mins), and burning 400 calories (in 90 mins) as part of a month-long Heart to Heart Cares campaign.

The last two editions, launched on World Heart Day in 2021 and 2022, witnessed significant participation from India and GCC, resulting in over 8,750 participants, 331 million eligible steps, and a total contribution of Rs4.05 million towards the cause. This year, the initiative aims to encourage more people to walk for their heart health while also providing them with a greater cause of saving the lives of 50 underprivileged children in need of heart surgery.

To contribute this year, participants will need to register at astervolunteers to get started, record their steps on their gadgets/smartphones, log into astervolunteers, and upload their step count in the form of screenshots. This process shall enable registered participants to earn volunteering hours and online volunteering certificates for their engagement.

The first 2,000 registrations from October 15, 2023, to October 25, 2023, will enter a raffle draw. Twenty lucky participants in the UAE will be selected to receive exciting gifts during the closing event on October 29, 2023, at Zabeel Park.

In addition to the above, there will be a first, second, and third special prize for participants in both the male and female categories who complete the highest eligible steps on October 29, 2023.

Team Aster Volunteers will also conduct a range of entertainment activities and performances at the event, highlighting the importance of healthy living. Participants who complete the highest number of steps will be recognized and awarded for their contributions at the event.

