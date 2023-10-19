Dubai: Indian Expat Killed After Fire In Karama Building

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 5:22 PM

Last updated: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 6:31 PM

One resident was killed after a fire ripped through a building in Dubai in the early hours of Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. The deceased, who was in his 40s, hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala, according to a social worker. He passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

In a statement shared with Khaleej Times, the Dubai Civil Defence said three residents have been hospitalised for injuries described as“moderate”.

The incident was reported at 12 from Karama. Firemen and other emergency personnel arrived at the spot in under three minutes, evacuated the building and cordoned off the area. According to the civil defence, the fire was brought under control at 12.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. Eyewitnesses said it started from an apartment on the third floor of the building.

According to social worker Nazeer Vadanappilly, most of those injured in the fire hail from Kerala. Since the building was cordoned off, tenants spent the night elsewhere.

“Some of the tenants of the building came to Dubai on visit visas looking for jobs and have all their belongings and documents in their flats,” said Nazeer.“A few social workers are now working to help them out with necessities.”

One such visitor is M.K, who said his visit visa will expire in three days.“I have the final round of an interview tomorrow, but I will have to go in the same clothes I am in. I am hoping that the company will be a little understanding about my situation.”

An eyewitness said he heard a bang and when the fire started to spread, they fled from the building.“The police and firemen were here within minutes.”

