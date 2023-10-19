UAE: Emirati Killed In Horrific Accident Due To Swerving

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 1:57 PM
An Emirati died and another was injured after the pick-up truck they were travelling in smashed into a traffic sign, police said.
A top officer said the accident happened near an intersection in the emirate's Shamal area, according to a report published by Arabic newspaper Al Khaleej.
The duo's car was found to have swerved near the intersection and then rammed into the pole, according to Col Dr Mohammed Al Bahar, acting director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, who was quoted in the report.
An emergency response team was dispatched to the site as soon as the accident report was received. The driver and his companion were immediately taken to the hospital.
Paramedics tried reviving the Emirati passenger but he died as a result of the severe injuries he suffered. The driver was hurt but in a stable condition, the report added.
