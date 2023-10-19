Noura Alblooshi Appointed As General Manager Of Emirates Institute Of Finance

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) Board of Directors, announced today the appointment of Noura Alblooshi as its General Manager.

Alblooshi will drive the Institute's strategic direction, focusing on cultivating the skills of the national workforce for pivotal leadership positions and furthering Emiratisation initiatives within the sector.

