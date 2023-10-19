Maktoum Bin Mohammed Tours 43Rd Edition Of GITEX GLOBAL

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 19th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today toured the 43rd edition of GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest technology expo being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event has brought together more than 6,000 exhibitors and 180,000 tech executives from over 180 countries.

His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said: "The 43rd edition of GITEX GLOBAL once again reinforces Dubai's position as a global technology hub that bridges technology communities and brings together industry stakeholders from around the world to connect, collaborate and share knowledge. This global event is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the emirate into one of the world's leading digital economies. Furthermore, it contributes to accelerating the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to add an average of AED100 billion annually in value to the emirate's economy through digital transformation.”

“Alongside the innovation showcased by global players, the excellence demonstrated by homegrown players in Dubai's tech industry at GITEX GLOBAL further points to the city's growing dynamism as a centre for technology. As the shifting technology landscape continues to transform economies and industries worldwide, this year's edition of the event provides the ideal platform to explore the potential of breakthrough innovations to enhance the lives of people. At this pivotal moment in the evolution of technology, the event also offers the industry an opportunity to explore fresh strategies to harness the power of digital transformation to accelerate sustainable development. Consistent with the vision of the UAE leadership, the event holds the promise of generating new pathways and possibilities for the tech sector to be a catalyst for a brighter future for humanity," Sheikh Maktoum added.

Sheikh Maktoum visited the pavilions of various federal and local government organisations and reviewed their innovative technology projects and services. The pavilions he visited included those of Sharjah Government, Abu Dhabi Government, Ajman Government and Fujairah Government. His Highness also stopped by the pavilions of du; the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; the UAE Ministry of Finance; and the Federal Tax Authority.

He also visited the Digital Dubai pavilion, where he was briefed by His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of Digital Dubai, on the services and projects showcased by the organisation. He also visited the pavilion of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

Later in his tour, His Highness visited the pavilion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, where he was briefed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, on the organisation's innovation showcased at the event.

Other stops on His Highness's tour included the pavilions of Dubai Customs, where His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, provided an outline of his organisation's technology offerings displayed at the event. He also visited the Dubai Land Department pavilion, where he was briefed by His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, on their services showcased at the event; as well as the pavilion of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The 43rd edition of the GITEX GLOBAL, which runs from 16-20 October 2023, features 6,000 exhibitors and 180,000 tech executives from 180 countries. GITEX GLOBAL 2023 involves the participation of some of the biggest names in technology, such as Dell Technologies, e&, Google, Huawei, HP, IBM, Microsoft, and Tonomus. Among the newcomers are Salesforce, Broadcom, Beyon and Deloitte. A host of key industry players and stakeholders from the UAE and the region are also participating in the event.

