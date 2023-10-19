Dh5,000 Fine In UAE: Rules On Setting Up Outdoor Seats Explained As Winter Weather Sets In

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As the cool weather sets in, outdoor seats have started cropping up - but before arranging these al fresco areas, restaurant and cafe owners are reminded that there are rules in place. Violators shall be fined up to Dh5,000, according to the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

Permits are required to set up temporary outdoor seating areas near commercial establishments, including shops, eateries, cafes, and other service venues, the municipality said as it rolled out a campaign to keep the public informed.

Fees should also be paid and certain guidelines and operational procedures must be followed, with emphasis on maintaining cleanliness.

The municipality has outlined a set of requirements:



Business owners can submit permit requests through the TAMM platform, provided they have the consent of the building owner and a valid lease agreement of at least six months.

The City Municipality Centre will evaluate the proposed outdoor seating dimensions and determine the relevant fees.

The permit fee for outdoor seating is calculated based on the required space and includes a refundable deposit of Dh10,000.

Issued permits are valid for one year, with the option of renewal.

The municipality retains the right to revoke the permit if the terms are violated or if urban development necessitates it, with no liability for potential losses to the permit holder. A detailed layout plan specifying the arrangement of tables, chairs, and shading devices must be submitted in compliance with established guidelines.

The unauthorised establishment of an outdoor seating area incurs a fine of Dh5,000, while violation of permit conditions results in a penalty of Dh3,000, the authority added.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in partnership with the City Municipality Centre, initiated a campaign aimed at enhancing public awareness and understanding of these rules on putting up temporary outdoor seating areas.

(Inputs from WAM)

