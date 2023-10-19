Dubai: Soon Residents Can Pay Dewa Bills Through 'Chat'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai residents will soon be able to pay their utility bills through Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (Dewa) Ramas ChatGPT, said a senior official.

First launched in 2017, Rammas ChatGPT is the virtual employee of the utility services provider. It released a new version in 2023, providing more detailed information and capability using generative artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT solutions. It intends to soon release more services and solutions in terms of transactional services.

“This now has more information, but it will be equipped with more transactional services. Customers will be able to pay their bills using Rammas ChatGPT. It will direct people to the document or link required to download any PDF and pay bills. This is all under experimentation, and we've made good progress,” said Mohamed Alsharid, chief digital officer at Dewa, on the sidelines of the Gitex Global exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dewa is showcasing over 20 projects and solutions around AI, smart city and sustainability-related technologies and capabilities.

“If Rammas ChatGPT identifies the user's account, it will give them the privilege to execute transactions of paying bills. It will offer them different modes of payment such as credit card, debit card and others, allowing them to execute the transactions,” Alsharid said

The utility services provider is also scaling up its Dewaverse platform, which is an immersive experience allowing users to speak to its virtual agent and perform transactions.

“We launched it last year and now we are in the process of scaling it to people and connecting it with our customer happiness agents as well. People will not be required to wear 3D goggles as it is being created in 2D and 3D model. We have completed the pilot phase,” said Alsharid.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Residents could be paying bills through chats in the near future

Dubai: Residency visa, Emirates ID issues? How to sort them out without visiting Amer centres

Dubai: WhatsApp users urged to take this step to protect accounts from hackers