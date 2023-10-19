Simple Bath Donates Bathroom Remodel To Local Veteran

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simple Bath is Columbus' trusted bathroom remodeling company. They pride themselves on being always on-time and on-budget

Hilliard-based bath remodeling company Simple Bath donated a bathroom remodel to a local veteran through the Salute A Soldier campaign.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Professional bath remodeling company Simple Bath donated time and resources to a local veteran this summer in a move to show their appreciation for community heroes. The Hilliard-based company provided this veteran and their family with a total bathroom makeover , valued at $16,000. The comprehensive 2-day renovation included redoing the shower, countertops, faucets, and floor. Simple Bath plans to participate in more donated remodels to community members in the future.The project was facilitated through their partnership with The Blitz radio station and their Salute to Soldiers campaign. The recipient was very appreciative of this remodel due to the fact that an older relative lives with them. Because of this, the shower was made ADA-compliant - featuring a seat and grab bars - not just as a convenience but as a vital safety enhancement compared to stepping over a tub.“We have been providing bathroom remodels for years to veterans in our community. So when the Salute to Soldiers campaign was brought to our attention we knew that we wanted to play a part. Providing a Free Bathroom remodel was just a small way for us to show our appreciation for these heroes.” - Simple BathAbout Simple Bath - Simple Bath is a bathroom remodeling company based in Hilliard, Ohio. They believe in bathroom remodeling made easy and done right, priding themselves on always being on-time and on-budget. Simple Bath is Columbus Dispatch's CBUS Top Pick in Remodeling, an ongoing achievement they've held for three years.

