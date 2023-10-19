Get Ready For Round Two Of Oktoberfest Miami®: October 20Th - 22Nd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spirits high, steins raised, and smiles all around at Oktoberfest Miami!

Celebrating German Culture, Community, and Culinary Delights at Oktoberfest Miami 2023

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The first weekend of Oktoberfest Miami® 2023, hosted by the German American Social Club of Greater Miami, has left a lasting impression on the hearts of visitors and beer enthusiasts alike. The event opened its doors on October 13th, 14th, and 15th, and the overwhelming response has set the stage for an even more remarkable second weekend, happening on October 20th, 21st, and 22nd.

Enthusiastic visitor reviews have captured the spirit of Oktoberfest Miami®:

“What an extraordinary experience this Oktoberfest! A little piece of Munich for a weekend in Kendall, authentic German food, performances, great ambiance, and of course excellent beers, and surprisingly affordable! Looking forward to the next event!”

“Liked the improvements on organization for this year's Oktoberfest. A much better planned, more enjoyable experience than last year's. Especially with the beer tokens. No crazy lines like before. Thank you, folks. Had a great time, and I'll return next year.”

“Good food, reasonable prices, well-organized event (Oktoberfest Miami 2023). Pleasant experience.”

The German American Social Club of Greater Miami is ecstatic about the positive feedback and the success of the first weekend. Oktoberfest Miami® has not only maintained its status as the longest continuously running Oktoberfest in the United States but has also demonstrated a commitment to elevating the visitor experience year after year.

Oktoberfest Miami® offers an array of exciting activities and attractions, including authentic Bavarian cuisine, live music and dance performances, Bavarian games, a bustling marketplace, family-friendly fun, and a cultural immersion into the heart of German traditions. It's an event that brings the vibrant community of Miami together to celebrate the rich tapestry of German culture, cuisine, and camaraderie.

Event Details:

Dates: October 20th – 22nd

Fridays: 6PM – 12AM

Saturdays: 2PM – 12AM

Sundays: 2PM – 10PM

OKTOBERFEST MIAMI® TICKETS

Location: GASC Miami - 11919 Southwest 56th Street Miami, FL 33175

Website: oktoberfest

Authentic Bavarian Delights: Visitors can savor the flavors of Germany with a wide array of mouthwatering dishes, including bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzels, schnitzel, and more. They can also quench their thirst with an impressive selection of German beers and beverages.

Live Music and Dance: Enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the lively sounds of traditional German folk music and dance with not one, but two sensational live bands – the Seitz Bubn and Donau Piraten! They can feel the rhythm and join in the festivities, from waltzes and polkas to the energetic Original Auerhahn Schuhplattler and the Edelweiss Schuhplatter kids group.

Bavarian Games: Guests can immerse themselves in the Oktoberfest spirit through an array of engaging activities and games suitable for all ages. From traditional stein-holding contests to spirited folk dances, there's something enjoyable for everyone to take part in.

Marketplace: Visitors are encouraged to explore a bustling marketplace filled with vendors offering German-inspired crafts, souvenirs, and merchandise. They can find the perfect memento to commemorate their Oktoberfest experience.

Family-Friendly Fun: Oktoberfest Miami® is a family-friendly event with activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy games, bouncing houses, and a dedicated children's area.

The German American Social Club of Greater Miami would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, supporters, and media partners for their invaluable contributions in making Oktoberfest Miami® 2023 an outstanding success. Your dedication and hard work have played an instrumental role in bringing the rich tapestry of German culture to the Miami community.

"Don't miss the opportunity to raise your stein and toast to Oktoberfest Miami® on October 20th, 21st, 22nd, 2023, at 11919 Southwest 56th Street Miami, FL 33175. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit or contact ."



About the German American Social Club of Greater Miami:

The German American Social Club of Greater Miami, founded on March 2, 1949, is dedicated to celebrating and sharing German history, culture, and traditions with the Miami community. As a vibrant cultural and social organization in Miami, Florida, the club hosts numerous events and activities throughout the year, with Oktoberfest Miami® being a highlight. The club welcomes individuals of all backgrounds to participate and enjoy the festivities while fostering a sense of community and friendship. For more information, please visit .

