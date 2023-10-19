Etisalat By E&, Mashreq Bank Launch E& Neo Service For Opening Bank Accounts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dubai – Etisalat by e& has announced a new service, e& Neo, that will allow its customers to open bank accounts with Mashreq Bank through simple steps on the My Etisalat app. This service is in line with the central bank's strategy for financial inclusion and digital transformation.

The announcement was made at the signing of a cooperation agreement between Mashreq Bank and Etisalat by e& on the sidelines of the 43rd GITEX Dubai Telecom Exhibition and Conference, which took place from October 12 to 16.

Hatem Dowidar, Chairperson of Etisalat by e&, said that the agreement was the result of a shared vision and strategy between the leaders of the company and the bank. He added that Etisalat by e& had achieved great successes in the recent period and was moving steadily in launching value-added services, including the launch of Erada Finance Company.

Hazem Metwally, CEO of Etisalat by e& in Egypt, said that the two sides had been working on developing the new service for more than a year.

Amr Al-Bahi, Chairperson of Mashreq Bank Egypt, explained that a customer can apply to open a bank account with Mashreq Bank through the My Etisalat app, and then visit an Etisalat by e& branch with the bank's approval to sign the contract.

He said that this service is currently available to Egyptians aged 16 and above without any fees or minimum balance requirements. He noted that the bank aims to complete this service within three days.