DISREGARD RELEASE: DFI Inc.

( MENAFN - Media OutReach Newswire) We are advised by DFI Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, DFI Facilitates DHBW Engineering to Achieve Third Place at Formula Student Germany with a Focus on Autonomous Driving, issued on 12-10-2023 over Media OutReach Newswire. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

