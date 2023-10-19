Doha Film Institute Cancels 11Th Ajyal Film Festival In Solidarity With Palestine

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has announced the cancellation of the 11th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival, which was due to take place from November 8 to 16, 2023. The cancellation of the event is a significant expression of solidarity with the Palestinian community.

