Amir To Participate In GCC-ASEAN Summit In Saudi Arabia Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will participate in the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), scheduled to be held tomorrow, Friday, in Riyadh, the capital of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

