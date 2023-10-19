AUD/USD Forecast: Reaches Higher, But Then Falls Again

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In the last 24 hours, the AUD/USD has displayed some resilience, edging towards the critical 0.64 level. However, this level has proven to be a significant point of contention in the past, often leading to pullbacks. Several factors are currently at play, which could influence the Australian dollar's trajectory in the near term.

One noteworthy factor is the 50-day Exponential Moving Average , which is approaching the 0.64 level. EMAs are frequently used by traders to gauge momentum and potential resistance or support levels. In this case, the 50-day EMA could pose a formidable obstacle to further upside movement for the Australian dollar.

Adding to the complexity, there is also a downtrend line stemming from a previous wedge formation. This trendline may exert additional downward pressure on the currency, acting as another impediment to its ascent.

The primary reason behind the Australian dollar's struggles lies in the broader economic landscape. Geopolitical concerns have cast a shadow over the currency, ultimately favoring the US dollar. The Australian dollar is often viewed as a commodity currency, and its performance is closely tied to global trade. Any disruptions or uncertainties in global trade can dampen its prospects.

Furthermore, the looming threat of a global recession is another factor weighing on the Australian dollar. In times of economic uncertainty, demand for hard commodities, a significant export of Australia, tends to decline, exerting downward pressure on the currency's value AUD Is Facing a Challenging Landscape

The situation is further exacerbated by rising interest rates in the United States, particularly on the short end of the yield curve. As interest rates climb, the US dollar becomes more attractive to investors, diverting capital away from currencies like the Australian dollar.

In this complex environment, it appears that sellers are quick to seize opportunities whenever the Australian dollar rallies. The path of least resistance for the currency is skewed towards depreciation, given the multitude of factors suppressing its value.

Nonetheless, it's essential to consider potential turning points. If the Australian dollar were to break above the 0.65 level, a discussion about a possible recovery could ensue. Presently, the currency is trading near its historical lows, making it an attractive proposition for value-oriented traders if a compelling fundamental reason for an upturn emerges.

In conclusion, the Australian dollar faces a challenging landscape characterized by global economic uncertainty, geopolitical concerns, and rising US interest rates. While recovery is not impossible, caution is warranted, and traders should remain vigilant in monitoring key levels and developments in the economic and geopolitical spheres.

