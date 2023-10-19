USD/JPY Forecast: Threatens A Big Move

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/JPY demonstrated its strength against the Japanese yen in recent trading, revealing a potential upward trajectory despite initial weakness. Key factors and technical levels are coming into play, shedding light on the future direction of this currency pair.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

At the forefront, the ¥150 level stands as a significant psychological milestone that garners considerable attention from traders. A break above this level could pave the way for further gains in the market. I suspect there will be a lot of“FOMO” at that point.

One crucial element supporting the US dollar's momentum is the Bank of Japan's commitment to a loose monetary policy. This approach, aimed at stimulating the Japanese economy, has the side effect of weakening the yen. The Bank of Japan's recent involvement in the bond market to control yields illustrates its ongoing dedication to quantitative easing, which may contribute to the yen's depreciation.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve in the United States has been considering raising interest rates, driven by encouraging economic indicators such as increasing inflation and improved employment figures. This divergence in monetary policies is a major driver behind the strengthening US dollar.



While the market may exhibit volatility in the vicinity of the ¥147.80 level, the likelihood of a significant downturn seems remote at present.

The prevailing narrative continues to favor the US dollar's ascent. This will continue to be the case going forward. The markets will continue to look for dips, and will continue to take advantage of them.

Beneath the current market price, the ¥147.80 level offers substantial support, reinforced by the presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This level can be considered as the "floor" in the market, serving as a reliable base for the currency pair US Dollar Has Shown Resilience Against the Japanese Yen

The future path for the US dollar against the Japanese yen depends on key developments, including further divergence in monetary policies and economic data. A break above the ¥150 level could signal a move toward ¥152, with potential for further gains toward ¥155.

In conclusion, the US dollar has shown resilience against the Japanese yen, supported by a combination of factors, including monetary policy divergence and robust economic indicators in the United States. While the market may encounter fluctuations, the overall outlook suggests a bias toward a stronger US dollar. Traders will closely watch for potential breakthroughs at the ¥150 level and beyond as the currency pair unfolds.

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.