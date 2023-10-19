EUR/USD Forecast: Faces Downward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During the Wednesday session, the euro showed signs of initial strength but subsequently retraced, reflecting the prevailing downward pressure in the market.

This trend isn't surprising given the prevailing risk aversion that has persisted over the last few months. The US dollar, often considered a safe-haven currency, naturally attracts investors during times of uncertainty.

One significant factor contributing to the euro's decline is the substantial interest rate differential between the euro and the US dollar. Essentially, investors are paid to take short positions in the euro, making it likely that we will witness further downward pressure soon. After all, there are a ton of issues out there that could have people looking to reach for safety in the form of the greenback or the risk-free rate offered in US bonds.

A critical level to watch for is 1.05, as it represents a substantial psychological barrier. If the euro breaks below this level, we can anticipate the market heading even lower, potentially targeting the 1.0250 level. Below that, there's the parity level, which will undoubtedly attract significant attention Should Remain Vigilant

Technical analysts have identified a bearish flag pattern on the chart, and many traders are taking note of this pattern. This pattern suggests that the market may see further declines. Additionally, the 50-day EMA indicator at the top of the flag serves as a significant resistance level for technical traders, acting as a potential ceiling for future movements. I am not expecting it to break out above there soon.

In summary, the euro has been on a downward trajectory for some time now, and the recent consolidation may merely be a brief pause before another downward move. It's crucial to acknowledge that the market has been characterized by volatility, making it challenging to establish longer-term positions now. However, if technical analysis prevails, we can expect a breakthrough below the bottom of the flag, which could bring substantial momentum to the market.

In the end, the euro's recent struggles reflect broader economic uncertainties and risk aversion. The interest rate differential between the euro and the US dollar, coupled with technical indicators, suggests a potential further decline in the euro's value. As always, traders should remain vigilant and adapt to the evolving market conditions.

