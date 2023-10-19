USD/CAD Forecast: Continues To Pressure The Canadian Dollar

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/CAD initially pulled back a bit during the early trading session on Wednesday, only to turn around and show strength near the 1.36 level.

The 1.36 level is an area that a lot of people will remember from the last several sessions, looks like we are trying to work our way toward the 1.38 level above. After all, the recent economic numbers coming out of Canada have been a little softer than expected, so that gives the Bank of Canada a little bit of cover when it comes to the idea of keeping monetary policy loose. We also must pay attention to the fact that oil does have a direct effect on the Canadian dollar itself.

The market has been consolidating for quite some time, with a 1.38 level above being a significant resistance barrier, while the 1.33 level underneath continues to be supported. The 50-Day EMA sits near the 1.3550 level, an area that has recently offered a little bit of a swing low and a bounce. Because of this, I think it's probably only a matter of time before we see some type of attempt to solidify that Ahead

If we were to turn out a breakdown below the 50-day EMA , then the 1.35 level is a target followed by the 200-day EMA. The 200-Day EMA of course is an indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, and therefore I think it would cause quite a bit of noise in the market. The US dollar is obviously a safe currency, while the Canadian dollar is a commodity one. With this, you must pay attention to a lot of moving parts, but with all of the geopolitical tensions out there, it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see the US dollar fare quite well against commodity currencies and those with a little bit more in the way of volatility . If we can break above the 1.38 level, this is a market that could truly take off to the outside, allowing the US dollar to go toward the C$1.40 level over the longer term.

Choppiness could be expected, but I still think this has a little bit of a“buy on the dip” attitude, and probably will remain so in the near-term future.

