New York Film Academy In Colombia: A Week Of Cinematic Exploration And Opportunity

The hands-on film, media, and performing arts school will conduct information sessions, workshops, auditions, and portfolio reviews for prospective students and applicants. These events are excellent for those interested in pursuing a career in film, acting, and other related fields by gaining an inside look into the world of cinematic arts and educational offerings at NYFA. The events will be led by NYFA's Admissions Director at the Miami campus and Latin American Regional Director, Gil Enrique Matos.

In addition to information sessions, auditions, and portfolio reviews, the school will conduct a filmmaking professional workshop (no cost associated) in both cities. The workshop, entitled "Crafting Cinema: A Film Director's Primer," will be instructed by NYFA's Dean of the Los Angeles campus and professional director/producer, Dan Mackler. This workshop offers a concise yet comprehensive session that places you in the heart of the filmmaking process. Whether you're a budding filmmaker or a dedicated film enthusiast, this workshop provides a front-row seat to the art of film direction, offering valuable insights.

The workshop will be held in Bogotá, Colombia on Tuesday, October 24th, 6:30 p.m. CDT and in Medellin on Friday, October 27th, 6:30 p.m. CDT. In addition to these engaging workshops, NYFA is offering auditions and portfolio reviews for prospective students. The information session, auditions, portfolio reviews, and workshops are reservation only, so for those looking to reserve a spot, please RSVP at NYFA Colombia Events .

NYFA is committed to nurturing emerging talent in filmmaking and the arts. This event is a unique opportunity to learn from industry professionals, discover educational pathways, and explore the cinematic world.

For more information about the NYFA and upcoming events, please visit and RSVP at NYFA Colombia Events .

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing (China), and more. NYFA also offers online programs to provide unparalleled "Hands-Online" education experiences that allow aspiring storytellers across the world to access valuable industry knowledge from anywhere.

