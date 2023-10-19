Automotive Engine Oil Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 64.8 Billion By Growing At A CAGR Of 1.9% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global Automotive Engine Oil Market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 64.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for automotive engine oil is expected to close at US$ 55.5 billion. The market need for engine oils is directly fueled by the expanding automotive sector and the rise in the number of automobiles and trucks on the road, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Market sales are driven by the rising demand for lubricants that use less energy. The development of engine oils with better performance, longer drain intervals, and increased resistance to wear and corrosion is the result of continuing research and development as well as increasing technological advancements. These developments are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive engine oil during the forecast period.Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive Engine Oil Market Research Report:Key TakeawaysNotable Growth: The global automotive industry's expansion and the rising rates of vehicle ownership are driving the market for automotive engine oil to an unparalleled level of growth. Engine oils are always needed because there are more cars on the road.Aging Vehicle Fleet: when more and more people drive older vehicles on our roads every day, there is a greater need for engine oils that can handle their maintenance requirements. This is especially true when older engines get older and less dependable over time. For older engines, thorough lubrication and routine oil changes are essential to ensuring their longevity and operational efficiency.Transition to Synthetic Oils: The market is clearly moving toward synthetic and semi-synthetic engine oils, which provide better protection for engines, better performance, and more fuel economy than their mineral counterparts. These improved formulas lower emissions as well.Consumer Awareness of Engine Maintenance: As a result of increased consumer awareness of the need for routine engine maintenance with premium oils, demand for high-quality oil products that enhance engine performance while lowering maintenance costs has increased. This pattern can only get stronger!Recent DevelopmentSustainability: In an effort to support international efforts to reduce carbon emissions, many engine oil firms have increased the emphasis on environmental sustainability in their products. They have produced biodegradable and environmentally friendly engine oils with lower environmental implications.Maintaining Fuel Efficiency: With fuel prices still a concern for consumers and a growing demand for fuel-efficient engine oils, engine oil manufacturers have made progress toward boosting fuel efficiency through sophisticated formulations that reduce friction and improve engine performance.OEM-Specific formulas: In order to maximize engine performance while adhering to warranty compliance, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have worked with lubricant firms to develop engine oil formulas exclusively for their cars. This pattern helps to preserve warranty compliance while guaranteeing the best possible engine performance.Inquire or Share Your Questioned If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-Key Players: Royal Dutch Shell plc, Pentagon Lubricants Private Limited, Leo Lubricants Pvt. Ltd., DANA LUBRICANTS FACTORY LLC, Castrol Limited, HINDUJA GROUP, GP Petroleums Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Total S.A, Gazprom, ROSNEFT, LUKOIL oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Sinopec Lubricant Company, and JIANGSU LOPAL TECH. CO. LTD.Market SegmentationEngine Oil TypeMineral OilSemi-synthetic OilFully-synthetic OilEngine TypeGasoline EngineDiesel EngineAlternative EngineGrade of Engine Oil5W-205W-305W-40OthersVehicle TypeTwo WheelersThree WheelersPassenger VehiclesHatchbackSedanUtility VehicleLight Commercial VehiclesHeavy Duty TrucksBuses & CoachesSales ChannelOEMAftermarketWhich regions are leading the Automotive Engine Oil Market?North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)Have Any Query? Which regions are leading the Automotive Engine Oil Market?North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)Have Any Query? Ask to Analyst:What are the key data covered in this Automotive Engine Oil market report?CAGR of the market during the forecast periodDetailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive engine oil market between 2022 and 2031Precise estimation of the size of the automotive engine oil market and its contribution to the parent marketAccurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviourGrowth of the automotive engine oil market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and AfricaA thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendorsComprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine oil market vendors Biologic drugs are derived from living organisms, such as cells or proteins, and are designed to target specific cancer cells or pathways.

