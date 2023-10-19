INTERBLOCK CELEBRATES A SUCCESSFUL YEAR AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Interblock®, a leading developer in the global gaming landscape, renowned for its luxury electronic table gaming (ETG) solutions, concluded a successful exhibition at this year's Global Gaming Expo (G2E). The event, which took place at The Venetian Expo from October 9 to 12, 2023, saw Interblock solidify its stature as an innovator in the gaming industry, captivating attendees with its cutting-edge offerings.At G2E, Interblock unveiled a series of groundbreaking products that are set to redefine the global gaming sector, headlined by its award-winning Smart Pit technology. This innovative ETG technology seamlessly integrates into live pits, effectively empowering dealers with more decisions per hour, ensuring accurate payouts with chip-less technology, reduces labor costs by optimizing dealer to player ratios and much more.Beyond their headline innovation, Interblock's booth was a showcase of ingenuity, featuring a diverse array of additional ETG products. These included Bonus Wheel Roulette, a captivating dual wheel bonus system which increases betting opportunities, Reel Roulette, granting players the chance to win up to 1000x their bet, and Pick2Win Craps, which enables players to choose their dice and have a level of control previously unseen in the ETG segment. At the booth, Interblock also demonstrated the new Tournament feature on the popular Pulse Arena. Unlike traditional Interblock games where players face off against the house, Tournaments introduce an exciting twist with participants competing against each other.Alongside these products, Interblock introduced a unique LED signage package for the company's Universal Cabinets. This new package deploys Interblock's signature Immersion Technology to fully engage players with dazzling animations from top to bottom. Multiple cabinets on the same floor can communicate to show the same images, making an eye-catching display and profound presence on the casino floor.Earlier this year, Interblock acquired a section of Aruze Gaming's ETG assets. Those recently acquired products, including Lucky Roulette, Roll to Win Craps and Shoot to Win Craps, were also displayed at Interblock's G2E booth.In addition to Interblock's showcase on the expo floor, Global CEO of Interblock, John Connelly, gave an insightful presentation entitled“Transforming Table Games Through Technology” on Monday, Oct. 9. Connelly explored the way technological advancements have impacted the gaming sector and transformed table games. After his presentation, Connelly had a fireside chat with Matt Broughton, Managing Editor of Casino International, about the future of gaming.Connelly's insights were met with widespread acclaim and seen as highly relevant in the ever-evolving landscape of gaming. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, and numerous attendees expressed their admiration for the thought-provoking session he delivered.This year at G2E Interblock demonstrated the company's dedication to innovation. With the same forward thinking that led to the products unveiled on this year's expo floor, Interblock will continue to push the boundaries, revolutionizing the business landscape and delivering unparalleled entertainment to casinos and players alike. Its presence at G2E demonstrated the company's position as a world-class leader in the industry. The company plans to use this position to drive the industry to the future of gaming.Photos are available for download here . Photo credit belongs to Shane O'Neal.###About Interblock®Interblock stands as the world's leading developer and supplier of luxury Electronic Table Gaming products. With its commitment to quality, invention, and superior service, Interblock delivers unparalleled performance and unforgettable gaming experiences to over 250 jurisdictions worldwide. For more information, please visit and follow Interblock on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.Media Contacts:Interblock®Alexis DeVincentisKirvin Doak CommunicationsTerri Maruca | Alexandra Leach

