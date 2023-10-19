Ostomy Care And Accessories Market: Trends, Growth, And Opportunities | CAGR 4.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research introduced a new research study titled "Ostomy Care and Accessories Market : Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030." This comprehensive report offers detailed insights into the industry and features a roster of key players, including 3M Company, Alcare, B. Braun Melsungen, Clinimed Group (Welland Medical), Coloplast, Cymed Micro Skin, Hollister, ConvaTec, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Scapa Healthcare), Smith and Nephew, and Torbot Group. In 2020, the global Ostomy Care and Accessories market boasted a valuation of $3.05 billion, and projections indicate it is set to climb to $4.69 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% anticipated from 2021 to 2030.



Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing Incidence of Ostomy Surgeries: The prevalence of conditions such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and urinary bladder disorders is leading to a rise in ostomy surgeries. Ostomy care and accessories are essential for the management and maintenance of the stoma, driving the demand for related products.

2. Technological Advancements in Ostomy Products: Advancements in ostomy care products and accessories have improved their effectiveness, comfort, and convenience for patients. Innovations such as skin-friendly adhesive technologies, odor control systems, and advanced pouching systems enhance patient comfort and promote market growth.

3. Growing Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to conditions requiring ostomy surgeries. As the elderly population increases, the demand for ostomy care products and accessories rises. Additionally, older adults are becoming more active and seeking products that enable them to maintain a high quality of life with an ostomy, further driving market growth.

4. Rising Awareness and Education: Increased awareness and education about ostomy care among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals are promoting the use of appropriate products and accessories. Education programs, support groups, and improved patient counseling contribute to market growth by ensuring optimal ostomy care and better quality of life for patients.

5. Technological Integration and Digital Health Solutions: Integration of technology and digital health solutions into ostomy care is expanding the market. Smart ostomy systems, remote monitoring, and mobile applications for ostomy management enhance patient convenience, self-care, and overall quality of life, driving the demand for related products and accessories.



Key Highlights from Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Ostomy Care and Accessories industry evolution and predictive analysis.



FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Ostomy Care and Accessories market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.



Competition – Leading players have been studied from Ostomy Care and Accessories Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.



Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Ostomy Care and Accessories report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Ostomy Care and Accessories Market have also been included in the study.



Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Key Players: 3M Company, Alcare, B. Braun Melsungen, Clinimed Group (Welland Medical), Coloplast, Cymed Micro Skin, Hollister, ConvaTec, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Scapa Healthcare), Smith and Nephew, Torbot Group.



Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Segmentation by Product: Ostomy Bags, Ostomy Accessories



Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Segmentation by Application: Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy



Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Segmentation by End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings



Introduction about Ostomy Care and Accessories Market

Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Ostomy Care and Accessories Market by Application/End Users

Ostomy Care and Accessories Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Ostomy Care and Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2030)

Ostomy Care and Accessories Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Ostomy Care and Accessories (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Ostomy Care and Accessories Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents



