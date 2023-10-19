(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All proceeds and donations from this event will benefit Star of Hope Therapeutic Services.

A Day of Fun, Community, and Giving Back

LONE JACK, MISSOURI, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing the Inaugural Launch of Modeling the Love of Jesus Fall Festival !Please join us for a day filled with family-friendly activities, entertainment, and opportunities to give back to the community.All proceeds and donations from this event will benefit Star of Hope Therapeutic Services.DATE: October 27, 2023LOCATION: Open Range FellowshipADDRESS: 509 W Lone Jack Lees Summit Rd, Lone Jack, MO 64070THE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:4:00 pm: Kick off the festivities with a Tractor Show, Pony Rides, Pumpkin Painting Contest, Face Painting, Cake Walk, Bake Sale, Games & the opportunity to capture memories with Photos with Horses. 5:30 pm: Experience the magic of Equine Therapy with a captivating demonstration.6:30 pm: Get ready for some trunk-or-treat fun!7:00 pm: Wind down the evening with campfires, S'mores, and the soul-soothing sounds of the True Blue Gospel Band featuring Larry Ellis.We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has signed up for our event and made a generous donation. Your time and financial contributions make a significant impact in supporting Star of Hope Therapeutic Services and the important work they do in our community.Modeling the Love of Jesus Fall Festival is a celebration of love, community, and giving back.We look forward to seeing you there for a day of fun and fellowship.For more information about the event, please visit:EVENT LEAD CONTACT: Linda WrightEMAIL:

Linda Wright

Star of Hope Therapeutic Services



