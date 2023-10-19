(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
All proceeds and donations from this event will benefit Star of Hope Therapeutic Services.
A Day of Fun, Community, and Giving Back
LONE JACK, MISSOURI, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing the Inaugural Launch of Modeling the Love of Jesus Fall Festival !
Please join us for a day filled with family-friendly activities, entertainment, and opportunities to give back to the community.
All proceeds and donations from this event will benefit Star of Hope Therapeutic Services.
DATE: October 27, 2023
LOCATION: Open Range Fellowship
ADDRESS: 509 W Lone Jack Lees Summit Rd, Lone Jack, MO 64070
THE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:
4:00 pm: Kick off the festivities with a Tractor Show, Pony Rides, Pumpkin Painting Contest, Face Painting, Cake Walk, Bake Sale, Games & the opportunity to capture memories with Photos with Horses. 5:30 pm: Experience the magic of Equine Therapy with a captivating demonstration.
6:30 pm: Get ready for some trunk-or-treat fun!
7:00 pm: Wind down the evening with campfires, S'mores, and the soul-soothing sounds of the True Blue Gospel Band featuring Larry Ellis.
We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has signed up for our event and made a generous donation. Your time and financial contributions make a significant impact in supporting Star of Hope Therapeutic Services and the important work they do in our community.
Modeling the Love of Jesus Fall Festival is a celebration of love, community, and giving back.
We look forward to seeing you there for a day of fun and fellowship.
For more information about the event, please visit:
EVENT LEAD CONTACT: Linda Wright
EMAIL:
Linda Wright
Star of Hope Therapeutic Services
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
MENAFN19102023003118003196ID1107273028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.