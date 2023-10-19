Grid Asset Management Market Shaping From Growth To Value: ABB, Siemens, General Electric Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Grid Asset Management market to witness a CAGR of 10.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Grid Asset Management Market Breakdown by Application (Grid Monitoring and Control, Energy Efficient and Optimization, Grid Planning and Expansion, Others) by Type (SCADA Systems, Distribution Management Systems, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Others) by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Grid Asset Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.3 Billion at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.9 Billion.





HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Grid Asset Management Market Insights, to 2028′′ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Grid Asset Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Hitachi (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Eaton Corporation (United States), Toshiba (Japan), Honeywell (United States), Emerson Electric (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), Cisco Systems (United States)





Definition:

Grid Management Assets are the infrastructure and technology required to monitor, regulate, and optimise energy networks. It is used by utility companies, energy managers, and grid managers to increase the reliability, effectiveness, and resilience of power systems. The main drivers of this asset are the expanding usage of renewable energy sources, the rising need for smart grid solutions, and the need for system stability. Limited interoperability standards and high implementation costs place the constraint. Rapid advancements in IoT, data analytics, and digitization have created new opportunities for grid management asset solutions. Among the difficulties are the integration of dispersed energy resources and cybersecurity risks. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are new trends in predictive maintenance and improved grid optimisation. The intended audience includes energy technology firms, energy grid operators, and power utilities.

Market Trends:

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to provide advanced analytics.

Greater emphasis on managing distributed energy resources (DERs).

Edge computing capabilities are being developed.

Market Drivers:

Increasing integration of renewable energy sources into the grid.

Increased demand for smart grid solutions, driven by the need for improved grid dependability.

Emphasis on grid stability, grid resilience, and the optimisation of power flows

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Grid Asset Management Market: SCADA Systems, Distribution Management Systems, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Others

Key Applications/end-users of Grid Asset Management Market: Grid Monitoring and Control, Energy Efficient and Optimization, Grid Planning and Expansion, Others



Who the leading players are in Grid Asset Management Market?

What you should look for in a Grid Asset Management

What trends are driving the Market About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Grid Asset Management vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Grid Asset Management

Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Grid Asset Management for large and enterprise level organizations

Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace. Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.



List of players profiled in this report: ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Hitachi (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Eaton Corporation (United States), Toshiba (Japan), Honeywell (United States), Emerson Electric (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), Cisco Systems (United States)

Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of Grid Asset Management Market

Grid Asset Management Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (SCADA Systems, Distribution Management Systems, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Others)

Grid Asset Management Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Grid Monitoring and Control, Energy Efficient and Optimization, Grid Planning and Expansion, Others) (2022-2028)

Grid Asset Management Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)

Grid Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)

Grid Asset Management Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis

Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (SCADA Systems, Distribution Management Systems, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Others)

Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Grid Asset Management

Grid Asset Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Grid Asset Management Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.

