Share Of Electric Cars Drives Forward In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Three quarters of all vehicles are passenger cars, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Thursday. Compared to last year, the number increased by 39,600 units or 0.8% to around 4,760,800 vehicles.
The proportion of purely electric cars among passenger cars increased from 2.3% last year to 3.3% in 2023, and that of hybrid vehicles from 6.0% to 7.6%. Gasoline-powered passenger cars continue to make up over 60% of vehicles and the share of diesel cars is 26.%.
