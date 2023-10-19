Many Swiss Intend To Take Advantage Of Black Friday Discounts

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Some 87% want to take advantage of discounts, a figure that rises to 95% among 18- to 29-year-olds. Only 13% say they do not want to go shopping on the two so-called shopping days, showing scepticism about discounts and price dynamics, as they do not need any items or do not have any money available, according to a survey carried out on behalf of the Swiss Retail Federation.

For 36% of respondents, these days are more important this year than they were in the past, for 50% they are equally important and for 14% they are less important.

Consumers expect to spend an average of CHF338 ($377) on Singles' Day and CHF425 on Black Friday, with median values (50% above, 50% below this figure) of CHF200 and CHF300 respectively.

Some 67% will buy clothes and shoes, 56% electronic devices, 37% furniture, 33% household items, 32% food, 29% cosmetics, 23% books and games, 20% sporting goods.

Of these shoppers, 22% will do their shopping online, 27% in shop, while 51% will favour both sales channels; 83% will adapt their behaviour to inflation, in particular by informing themselves better about discounts, buying less, buying cheaper products or going abroad to buy.

The survey was conducted by the company Profital between September 18-24 on a sample of 3,373 people.