King Heads To Cairo

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday departed on a short visit to Cairo, where he will meet Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to discuss means to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, according to a Royal Court statement.
