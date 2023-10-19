EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron continues operative upward trend with a strong 3rd quarter

Münster, 19 October 2023: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has determined the preliminary figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023 according to IFRS standards. In comparison with the same period of previous year, current figures include results of the 100 per cent stake in acardo.



Against previous year, cumulative consolidated revenues per Sep 30th rose by around 52.4 percent from EUR 18.3 million to EUR 27.9 million. At the same time, after a negative EBITDA of EUR -2.6 million (9M 2022), Vectron group now generated a positive EBITDA of around EUR 2.8 million.



In addition to acardo's positive contribution, recurring revenues in the original Vectron business were a key driver for the positive group result. During the first nine months of 2023, Vectron's recurring revenues increased by 48 percent to EUR 9.6 million.



Q3 2023 results were also influenced by a release of provisions at acardo for an amount of EUR 0.4 million. "Even without this extraordinary effect, we are very satisfied with Q3 results, as the summer quarter is usually a rather quiet one. Furthermore, we are pleased that both business units were able to contribute positive EBITDA during Q3 2023. We see both businesses on a good way to reach their targets", explains Thomas Stümmler, founder and CEO of Vectron Systems AG.





About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.





