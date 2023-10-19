Invitation: Straumann Group 2023 Third-Quarter Results Webcast


Invitation: Straumann Group 2023 third-quarter results webcast
Date: Tuesday, October 31st, 2023

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET

Straumann Group will publish its 2023 third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group's top management will review the performance and answer participants' questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.

The webcast can be accessed via and a recording will be available afterwards.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link . We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on before joining the conference call.

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations


Language: English
Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: CH1175448666
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
