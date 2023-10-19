Eurobattery Minerals To Focus On Finland And Spain - Won't Renew Licenses In Sweden



EQS-Media / 19.10.2023 / 18:05 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 19 October 2023

– The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“EBM”,“Eurobattery” or“the Company”) today announced that it will not renew its exploration licenses for its seven Swedish assets when the permits expire at the end of October 2023. The decision will enable Eurobattery Minerals to currently focus on its more advanced projects to create better shareholder value.

In Eurobattery Minerals half-year report 2023, the Swedish assets were valued at 2.7 MSEK; consequently, the decision will result in a non-cash flow affecting write down of the same amount.

“We are committed to providing the raw materials needed for batteries to power the green transition across Europe. To achieve this and create the best shareholder value, we have decided not to renew the licenses in Sweden and instead focus our attention on our battery mineral mine projects in Hautalampi in Finland and Corcel in Spain”,

said

Roberto

García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. The non-renewal decision is based on current challenges associated with mining in Sweden, where the uncertainty in the permit process adds vast ambiguity to the investment case. Furthermore, the decision follows from the Company's increased attention to its Hautalampi mining project in Finland and Corcel project in Spain. Both projects are well-advanced, and analyses point to high nickel, copper and cobalt grades with a strong economic outlook.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world. Please visit



for more information. Feel free to follow us on

LinkedIn

and

Twitter

as well. Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042

255

E-mail: .

End of Media Release



Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB

Key word(s): Energy

19.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB 114 56 Stockholm Sweden Phone: +49 151 6568 0361 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: SE0012481570 WKN: A2PG12 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1753071



End of News EQS Media