Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Presents BT Golf Championship 2023-2024

Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection is partnering with the multi-city event for the second year in a row

The event will take place across seven cities from October 2023 onward



Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection proudly announces its continued partnership as the Presenting Partner for the Business Today Golf Championship, India's prestigious corporate golf tournament. This marks the second consecutive year of collaboration, reaffirming their commitment to the game of golf. This also comes soon after Royal Ranthambore partnered with one of the playing teams called Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive at the Delhi Golf Club League 2023.





The Business Today Golf Championship, now in its 25th year, is set to kick off in October 2023 and promises to be a sporting extravaganza like no other. Spanning seven vibrant cities across India, this multi-city event aims to bring together 700 influential leaders and decision-makers from various sectors.





The tournament will tee off at the esteemed ITC Classic & Golf Club Manesar in Delhi-NCR on October 21, 2023. The excitement will continue to reverberate across the country with subsequent events scheduled at some of the most prestigious golfing venues, including Tollygunge Club in Kolkata, the Hyderabad Golf Association's course in Hyderabad, Panchkula Golf Club in Chandigarh, Oxfordshire Golf Course in Pune, Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai, and culminating at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru.





Mr. Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd ., expressed his enthusiasm about this renewed partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with India's premier corporate golf tournament for the second year running. Our previous collaboration yielded tremendous success, and we are excited to deliver an even more remarkable experience for participants and golf enthusiasts this year."





He further elaborated, "Our partnership with the Business Today Golf Tournament is grounded in the shared values we perceive between the sport and our Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection. We believe our product embodies luxury and sophistication, mirroring the very essence of the game of Golf. Through the Delhi Golf Club league and this partnership, we aim to offer the ultimate embodiment of the Royal Experience."





Business Today initiated this series with the aim of uniting top corporate leaders in a setting beyond their daily business routines. Over the years, the tournament has evolved but has maintained its core essence - a perfect blend of outdoor entertainment and business networking. It has now grown into a prominent national event, attracting top corporate personalities from every corner of India. What started as a standalone event has blossomed into a multi-city competition, occasionally featuring nearly a thousand participants, culminating in a grand finale.





With Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection as the Presenting Partner, the Business Today Golf Championship 2023-2024 promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience for all participants, embodying the spirit of luxury and sophistication that both the tournament and the brand stand for.