Role of Robotic Devices in Greenhouse Farming

October 19, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Greenhouse farming brings with it the promise of greater yields and produce quality through a controlled and optimized cultivation environment.

However, it also poses unique challenges in efficiently managing various farming operations within the greenhouse facility.

This is where robotic technology comes into play, complementing human effort in automating critical tasks.

Robotic systems can be deployed for activities like seeding, watering, pruning, harvesting, and more, taking over repetitive and labor-intensive jobs from human workers.

With sensors and AI, robots can closely monitor plant health and environmental conditions, adjusting operations as needed for optimal growth.

Automated robotic arms can precisely and gently pick ripe produce, helping boost harvest efficiency.

Robots also enable greenhouses to make better use of vertical farming techniques. By working alongside humans, agricultural robots allow greenhouses to maximize their controlled space while minimizing resource use and manual work for quality, sustainable, and high-volume plant production.

The future potential is immense for robots to aid greenhouses in new ways, revolutionizing modern greenhouse farming.

Data Source: marketresearch

Harnessing Robots for Diverse Greenhouse Operations

Robotic devices are being increasingly deployed in greenhouses for diverse horticultural operations including harvesting, pruning, pollination, and monitoring crop health.

For instance, robots fitted with stereoscopic cameras and AI are able to accurately detect ripe tomatoes and pick them up without bruising the crop. Similarly, robots with mounted shears can prune leaves and secondary shoots with precision, promoting optimal growth.

Through these varied capabilities, robotic devices are enhancing productivity and efficiency in greenhouse farming.

Robotic pollination has been demonstrated to achieve on par or even higher fruit sets compared to manual pollination, underscoring its effectiveness for greenhouses focused on crops that require pollination.

With the help of advanced commercial solar services for greenhouse , robotic automation can help greenhouses maximize output and quality while minimizing resource usage.

Robotic Devices Offer New Business Opportunities

Robots equipped with sensors can closely monitor and track key parameters related to individual plant health and development , including color, size, leaf temperature, and moisture stress levels.

This granular real-time data captured at the per-plant level opens up possibilities for novel business opportunities based on advanced analytics and predictive modeling.

For instance, sophisticated yield forecasting models can be developed by leveraging the rich crop health data from robots.

These forecasts on future production volumes generated from robot-captured crop data allow greenhouses to optimize their planning around production schedules, supply contracts, storage, and logistics.

Additionally, preventative measures can be proactively taken by detecting disease or stress factors early through continuous robotic monitoring and analytics.

This paves the way for innovative services like subscription-based crop health monitoring and yield optimization for greenhouse farms.

One example is of a berry farm leveraging data analytics based on robotic crop measurements to achieve over 96% accuracy in predicting harvest volume well in advance. This enabled precise planning around production batches, inventory, and delivery management.

Collaboration Between Growers and Developers

While rapid advances are being made in agricultural robotics technology, commercially available solutions today need further refinement and customization to handle the challenges and complexities of real-world greenhouse environments.

Close cross-functional collaboration between technology developers and end-user growers is vital in shaping suitable and practical robotic solutions tailored for greenhouse operations.

Growers possess invaluable insights based on their hands-on domain expertise and understanding of on-ground realities, conditions, and requirements – these can help steer engineering design and development efforts toward creating maximally impactful innovation.

Meanwhile, feedback and perspectives from technology developers can help educate growers on how to most effectively select, implement, and leverage robotic automation in their greenhouses.

Fostering such synergistic partnerships between growers and developers will be key in advancing agricultural robotics towards fully autonomous systems capable of reliably replicating human tasks in the nuanced real-world setting of commercial greenhouses.

Case Studies: Robotic Implementations in Greenhouses

Real-world implementation of robotic solutions provides perspectives into their benefits and challenges. Let us explore two case studies:

Optimized Harvest Planning Through Robotics in Greenhouse Herbs

Robots equipped with crop sensors helped gather data on plant health and size for a greenhouse basil farm in the Netherlands.

The data-fed yield prediction models enable optimized production planning and 50% waste reduction.

Automated Pollination Doubles Fruit Yield in Greenhouse Strawberries

A Japanese strawberry farm deployed robotic pollinators resulting in twice the fruit set compared to manual pollination.

The robots used AI to identify flowers and pollinate with over 93% accuracy.

Farm productivity increased by 1.7 times while minimizing labor needs.

The Future of Greenhouse Robotics

While still in its nascent stages, robotic technology holds tremendous promise and transformative potential when it comes to enabling smart, efficient, and sustainable next-generation greenhouse farming through continual innovation.

With ongoing advances in mechanical designs purpose-built for smoothly navigating and operating within greenhouse environments as well as integration of edge computing capabilities, robots are poised to take on more sophisticated capabilities and expanded roles.

As costs continue to reduce with technological maturity and scale, robotic solutions are likely to gain rapid mainstream adoption.

However, for widespread adoption, especially among small-scale farmers, factors like high capital investment barriers and technology acceptance issues stemming from lack of training will need to be proactively addressed perhaps through financial schemes and upskilling programs.

Overall, the future looks optimistic for robotic automation ushering in the next wave of cutting-edge innovation in greenhouse farming. The global greenhouse horticulture market is projected to grow from $34.4 billion in 2021 to $44.8 billion by 2028, presenting major growth opportunities for agricultural robotics implementation.

Future Looks Bright

The rapid pace of innovation in agricultural robotics promises to drive the next revolution when it comes to smart, sustainable, and efficient greenhouse farming.

As the technology continues maturing through industry collaboration, robots are poised to transform greenhouse operations by substantially enhancing productivity, efficiency, and precision and minimizing human drudgery.

However, holistic business models and comprehensive training programs need to complement the core technology integration for widespread adoption especially across small to mid-sized greenhouse farms with limited resources.

Overall, the future looks bright for robotic automation to play a seminal role in enabling the next generation of cutting-edge innovation in greenhouse farming through continual technological improvements and cross-functional synergies between growers and developers.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: How can robots improve sustainability in greenhouses?

Robotic devices can optimize inputs like water, light, and nutrients through continuous crop monitoring. Robots also enable predictive analytics to minimize crop losses and food waste. Automating tasks further reduces the carbon footprint associated with manual labor.

Q: Will robots replace human growers in greenhouses?

While robots can take over select tedious and repetitive tasks, human oversight and expertise are still critical in greenhouse farming. Rather than outright replacement, robots will augment human capabilities, leading to collaboration between the two.

Q: What is the ideal approach for a small greenhouse farm to adopt robotics?

It is advisable for small greenhouses to begin with leasing robotic services rather than large capital investments. The gradual adoption of modular solutions that address specific pain points is recommended to maximize returns on investment.