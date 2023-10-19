Tinygemsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Featured In Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a mine-to-market enterprise specializing in gold, gemstone and jewelry production, was featured in the latest episode of the

Bell2Bell Podcast , a part of

IBN's

sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. Richard Clowater, president of GEMXX, joined the program to share insight into the company, beginning the interview expounding on a recent news release detailing why management feels GEMXX is currently undervalued.

“Since its inception, GEMXX has always looked for resource assets that are commercially viable. To date, we've acquired five properties, but only one of those properties has a partial assessment known as an S-K 1300, which is a report produced by a qualified professional. These reports offer comprehensive insights into mineral resources, reserves, exploration, outcome and the technical intricacies of a project. That being said, the report is not required to determine if a property is a good acquisition – if you have enough mining experience,” Clowater said.“Prior to purchasing any resource asset, GEMXX completes due diligence and conducts resource confirmation estimates of its own. This includes but is not limited to core samples, trenching and bulk sampling. These preliminary test results, combined with our decades of mining experience, allow GEMXX to quickly estimate the resource at a high level and determine its commercial viability and the potential ROI for each property. But as a rule, the company does not add any resource to the balance sheet until it has been confirmed by an independent third-party professional. That is why we own four very large assets that do not appear on the balance sheet, thus undervaluing the company and the assets that it owns.”

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom



