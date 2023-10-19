Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Spotlighted In Latest Episode Of Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a prominent clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was featured in the most recent release of the Bell2Bell podcast series. During the segment, PaxMedia CEO and chair Howard Weisman and PaxMedica corporate communications representative Buzz Woods provided an overview of the company's latest accomplishments and future objectives with Bell2Bell host Stuart Smith. The trio discussed PaxMedia's pioneering work in novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for neurologic conditions, specifically autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) along with the company's initiatives and visionary advancements in the novel APT therapies space.

"I've been in this industry for almost four decades now, and I've rarely seen a situation like autism spectrum disorder that's been so overlooked by the mainstream industry and so underserved by some of the entrepreneurs that could be entering the space," said PaxMedia CEO and chair Howard Weisman during the interview."We are an entrepreneurial-driven company because we are entrepreneurs, and we are all scientists as well. This is a passion for us to be able to operate in this market in the first place, and it's a privilege to be able to help these families if we can who are suffering and need someone to step forward, and we plan to do that."

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge, anti-purinergic drug therapies ("APT") designed to address challenging neurologic disorders. Its scope encompasses a spectrum of conditions, from neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") to the debilitating myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome ("ME/CFS"), marked by both physical and cognitive burdens. PaxMedica prioritizes the advancement and evaluation of its flagship program, PAX-101 - an intravenous suramin formulation - primarily focused on ASD treatment, while also broadening clinical insights into its potential applications for conditions such as ME/CFS.

