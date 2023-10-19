Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Announces Strategic Engagement Of Fruci & Associates

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multi-strategy operating company specializing in developing and supporting digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, today announced a significant milestone in its journey. The company has engaged Fruci & Associates II, PLLC as its PCAOB registered auditing firm for a comprehensive two-year audit, aligning with its strategy to enhance transparency, boost investor confidence, and support its planned uplisting to a senior national exchange.

“The engagement of Fruci & Associates exemplifies our dedication to responsible and transparent financial reporting,” said Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals.“We believe that uplisting to a senior national exchange is an important step that will expand our reach and credibility, while facilitating participation with institutional investors. Fruci & Associates, with its commitment to investor protection, will be instrumental in helping us continue towards achieving our goal of ensuring the company's financial integrity.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Diamond Lake's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at



