Greencarnewsbreaks - Lightning Motorcycle, Announces Extension Of Company's Netcapital Investment Campaign

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lightning Motorcycle, manufacturer of the world's most advanced electric motorcycles, is extending its fundraising campaign through Netcapital. The company manufactures fast-charging electric motorcycles designed to offer superior efficiency, performance and affordability compared to gasoline alternatives. Lightning Motorcycle is committed to reshaping the concept of what a two-wheeler can be as the world moves toward electrification. The company believes that two-wheelers are an“indispensable component of the global transportation network,” particularly in locations such as China, South Asia and Southeast Asia. According to the announcement, an estimated 45 million two-wheeled machines were sold in 2021, and those numbers are only expected to increase, with electric two-wheelers forecast to account for 30%of the global market by 2030, which would be 13.5 million units.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lightning Motorcycle

Lightning Motorcycle boasts more than 14 years of expertise in engineering industry-leading electric vehicle technology. Lightning's mission is to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by offering consumers some of the world's highest-performing electric motorcycles, featuring lightning-fast charging capabilities and an unequaled rider experience. For more information about this company, please visit

.

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:



GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN