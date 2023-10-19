Investornewsbreaks RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Names Seasoned Professional As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) , a leading innovator of payment-transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, has appointed a new CFO. George Oliva has accepted the role and will be replacing interim chief financial officer Gene Jones. According to the announcement, Oliva has been working for three decades in the finance space, specifically in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, international tax, and strategic planning. Before joining RYVYL, he was CFO and corporate secretary at WiSA Technologies Inc. and a partner at Hardesty LLC, a national executive services company, where he provided financial consulting services to public and private companies nationwide. He has also served as interim CFO of SpineEx Inc., where he oversaw the company's financial, human resources and information technology departments; VP of finance at GameWorks, where he developed a restructuring plan in connection with an acquisition; and controller at Eva Automation, where he implemented purchase accounting in connection with a $180 million acquisition.

“On behalf of our board and management team, I would like to welcome George to the position, and we are privileged to have someone of his caliber and financial skill set to serve as our CFO,” said RYVYL CEO Fredi Nisan in the press release.“I would like to thank Gene for his contribution in leading us to this inflection point, and welcome George's capabilities in scaling public technology companies. His achievements as well as expertise in financial management of private and listed companies will make a significant contribution to the strategic operation and development of our company going forward.”

About RYVYL

RYVYL was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants and consumers around the globe. For more information about the company, please visit

