Golflync Inc. Heats The Chill Of Changing Weather For Golfing Enthusiasts Across The Nation

GolfLync makes it possible for golfers to make connections in any season through a social media platform created by golfers for golfers

GolfLync's VCGs allow members to easily find local golf communities and public golf clubs in their area As a revolutionary golf social media platform – GolfLync brings together the golfing community to foster relationships and build a greater sense of community

As the leaves fall and the seasons shift from warm to cool – new opportunities for comfortable golfing open up around the country. And golfing partners can change along with the seasons. If you enjoy a tee time with a cup of hot cider or a cold brew, the fall season is perfect in many locations for those looking to meet up for a few rounds on the course before the snow falls. These connections are now possible with

GolfLync 's innovative Virtual Golf Clubs(TM) (“VCGs”), allowing members to easily find local golf communities and public golf clubs in their area.

GolfLync is an innovative social media networking platform designed exclusively for golf enthusiasts. The app provides engagement tools that offer golfing preferences, comments, chats, video sharing, friends, group notifications, and tee-time matching. The addition of GolfLync's VCGs is bringing the sport of...

