Msheireb Museums Getting Ready To Host Cruise Tourists

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums, home to four historic heritage houses restored in the broader sustainable Smart City development of Msheireb Downtown Doha, is getting ready to host tourists arriving on Qatar Tourism's (QT) cruise ships during the 2023/2024 season.

This collaboration is designed to immerse visitors in Qatar's vibrant history and traditions, brought to life through the immersive exhibitions and events hosted by Msheireb Museums, a statement said yesterday.

“We are thrilled to continue our work with Qatar Tourism to offer visitors a rich path through which to explore the history and culture of Qatar as Msheireb Museums became a favoured destination during past seasons. Msheireb Museums exists to educate and inspire, and to help each visitor see a new historic dimension,” said Mohammed al-Yousuf, operations manager at Msheireb Museums.

The busy winter cruise season typically kicks off in October through January each year when the country hosts over 80 cruise ships each day through the Doha Port. Msheireb Museums' collaboration with QT is designed to elevate the visitor experience in what is fast becoming Doha's cultural quarter.

“The cruise ship tours are a vital pillar in achieving Qatar's National Tourism Sector Strategy to become the fastest growing tourist destination in the Middle East by 2030. Each season brings new successes to the country's cruise sector, in terms of growing visitor numbers, additional cruise route launches to Doha, and an increase in the number of layover trips through Doha” said Maryam Saoud, head of the Tourism Product Support Section at QT.

The four heritage houses that form Msheireb Museums were maintained and renovated reflecting the essence of the Qatari heritage while adopting the latest interactive visual and audio technology offering visitors an immersive experience. Bin Jelmood House pays tribute and acknowledges the social, cultural and economic contribution of formerly enslaved people to the development of human civilisations.

Mohammed Bin Jassim House demonstrates Msheireb's traditional values as the foundations for the future development of Doha and introduces the transformation of Msheireb over time through recalling memories of its past, showcasing its present and engaging visitors in the plans for the future.

Company House showcases first-hand accounts of the men who laboured not just to provide for their families but also to lay the foundations for their emerging nation. Hear their stories in their own words, of how they laboured to build a better future for kin and country, and together with young Qataris today, find inspiration in their tenacity and dedication to the building of modern Qatar.

Radwani House represents traditional Qatari family life and gathers, preserves and shares memories of Qatar in a time of historic social transformation.

Visitors are encouraged to experience Msheireb Museums through a dedicated app that can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play. The app includes free audio tours inside the museums available in eight languages and options to book tours and other activities.

