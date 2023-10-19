Qatar Participates In OIML Meetings In Thailand

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bangkok, October 19 (QNA) - The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QS), took part in the 58th session of the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) which was concluded Thursday in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meetings of OIML's International Committee of Legal Metrology (CIML) by Assistant Chairman of Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology Eng. Nawaf Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana, and Director of Central Laboratories Department Juhaina Abdulrahman Al Derham.

The three-day meetings reviewed the financial and administrative reports of the organization, in addition to a comprehensive report presented by OIML Chairman on the technical activities of the committee, the membership of countries, and the activities and fields that were developed during the previous year.

The meetings also discussed aspects of cooperation between OIML and other regional organizations for legal standards with the aim of coordination, cooperation and ensuring non-repetition of activities.

The Qatari delegation participated in the seminar held by the OIML on Monday under the title "The Future of the OIML in the Digital Era", to discuss theses about digitization in the field of metrology, and what benefits and opportunities for legal metrology can be expected from digitalization, in addition to a number of topics dealt with the future development of inspection and testing activities and facilities in light of the rapid technological development.

The State of Qatar has been a member of the International Organization for Legal Metrology (OIML) since 2004.

The OIML is an intergovernmental organization that was created in 1955 to promote the global harmonization of the legal metrology procedures that underpin and facilitate international trade. (QNA)

MENAFN19102023000067011011ID1107272927