Join Us For Responsible Business USA 2024: Unite Business And Cultivate Change

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 19, 2023 /3BL/ - Get ready for the most anticipated sustainability event of the year! After the resounding success of last year, Reuters Events: Responsible Business USA , is back in 2024, and it's going to be bigger, better, and more groundbreaking than ever before. Enhance Cross-Departmental Sustainability:
Download the new brochure for 2024 today
At Responsible Business USA 2024 (March 26-27) , we're taking it up a notch. We will empower you with peer-led actionable ideas and insights on how to collaborate, communicate, and comply to ensure your organization leads on sustainable action.
We will bring together 650+ CEOs and senior executives from sustainability, legal, finance, communications and risk that have been tasked to make sure their businesses are and set up for long term financial success.
Our industry leading speaker faculty includes C-suites from Amazon, SunLife, Keurig Dr Pepper, PepsiCo, The Travelers Companies, Inc., Oatly, Tapestry , and many more...
Click here for more information about the event
And that's not all! We're thrilled to introduce our defining themes for #RBUSA24:
Foster effective, long-term sustainable practices through cross-departmental collaboration Maximize Communication Strategy:
Discover how to communicate effectively in times of division, producing thorough, compliant reports and clear, easily digestible sustainability updates that satisfy the demands of key stakeholders Navigate Regulations Confidently:
Understand and comply with US and global regulations, including non-financial reporting Optimize Supplier Engagement:
Deploy best practices to manage scope 3 emissions, reduce supply chain risks, and enhance supplier relationships
Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of sustainable action - we look forward to seeing you in New York at Responsible Business USA 2024!
If you have any questions, or are interested in speaking, sponsoring or attending, please do not hesitate to get in touch.
Read More
MENAFN19102023007202015466ID1107272914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.