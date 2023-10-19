Transforming Lives At An Inclusive Summer Camp

MENAFN - 3BL) This year, 15 not-for-profits received Baker Tilly Wishes grants from the Baker Tilly Foundation . One of these organizations, Camp Daniel, provides people of all abilities with opportunities for personal and social growth through summer camps, retreats, dances and other events.

For Senior Implementation Specialist Krista Goldschmidt, Camp Daniel is a special place that offers unforgettable experiences for her daughter, Kianna.

Transcript

Voice over: In Wisconsin's Northwoods, a summer camp is transforming the lives of people with

disabilities, offering them an unforgettable summer experience.

Annissa: At Camp Daniel, we serve people with intellectual and physical disabilities ages 8 to 80. We

have very traditional summer camp programming like swimming, fishing, our nature center. One of our

programs that everyone looks forward to year after year is our annual carnival, where campers can come

out and play different carnival games and then win prizes and points for their teams.

Darin: “You having fun?”

Kianna: “Yes!”

Darin: “Awesome.”

Voice over: Nominating Camp Daniel to receive a $10,000 Baker Tilly Wishes Grant holds a special place

in the heart of team member Krista Goldschmidt.

Krista: My daughter, Kianna Goldschmidt, comes to Camp Daniel. Kianna is a 15-year-old, spunky little

girl. I feel like she has grown quite a bit in terms of her social aspect. She's been able to be herselfaround

the kids that are here.

Annissa: We have many campers that come to camp that have never stayed away from their parents

before. So, not only are we providing that experience for that camper, but we can provide respite for a

family.

Krista: We've always felt that our children have been brought into this world for a very special reason, and

sometimes the mainstream society doesn't see the value in that.

Annissa: At camp, our goal is to have them leave knowing that they have inherent value, that they have

gifts to offer others, and that they're important and loved.

Krista: When we come back to pick her up, and she doesn't want to leave, that to me tells me that this

has been the place that she would love to be at more often. If she could live here, she probably would.