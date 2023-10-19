Transforming Lives At An Inclusive Summer Camp

(MENAFN
- 3BL) This year, 15 not-for-profits received Baker Tilly Wishes grants from the Baker Tilly Foundation . One of these organizations, Camp Daniel, provides people of all abilities with opportunities for personal and social growth through summer camps, retreats, dances and other events.
For Senior Implementation Specialist Krista Goldschmidt, Camp Daniel is a special place that offers unforgettable experiences for her daughter, Kianna.
Transcript
Voice over: In Wisconsin's Northwoods, a summer camp is transforming the lives of people with
disabilities, offering them an unforgettable summer experience.
Annissa: At Camp Daniel, we serve people with intellectual and physical disabilities ages 8 to 80. We
have very traditional summer camp programming like swimming, fishing, our nature center. One of our
programs that everyone looks forward to year after year is our annual carnival, where campers can come
out and play different carnival games and then win prizes and points for their teams.
Darin: “You having fun?”
Kianna: “Yes!”
Darin: “Awesome.”
Voice over: Nominating Camp Daniel to receive a $10,000 Baker Tilly Wishes Grant holds a special place
in the heart of team member Krista Goldschmidt.
Krista: My daughter, Kianna Goldschmidt, comes to Camp Daniel. Kianna is a 15-year-old, spunky little
girl. I feel like she has grown quite a bit in terms of her social aspect. She's been able to be herselfaround
the kids that are here.
Annissa: We have many campers that come to camp that have never stayed away from their parents
before. So, not only are we providing that experience for that camper, but we can provide respite for a
family.
Krista: We've always felt that our children have been brought into this world for a very special reason, and
sometimes the mainstream society doesn't see the value in that.
Annissa: At camp, our goal is to have them leave knowing that they have inherent value, that they have
gifts to offer others, and that they're important and loved.
Krista: When we come back to pick her up, and she doesn't want to leave, that to me tells me that this
has been the place that she would love to be at more often. If she could live here, she probably would.
