Ekō Solutions Fireside Chat Series: Meet Alex Hutcheson, Ekō Solutions Technical Team Leader

(MENAFN- 3BL) Hello – I'm Stephanie Conzelman, Stakeholder Engagement Director with Land Betterment. We are excited to share the third interview in the series titled, “Meet the ekō Solutions Management Team.”

This week, I met with Alex Hutcheson, ekō Solutions Technical Team Leader. I am seeing a consistent theme each time I interview a member of the ekō Solutions management team which is, they are doing things that that have not been done before in the shipping container housing market and the more challenging the better. Alex comes from generations of builders and welders and brings his“can do” attitude to work every day. Alex told me that“Traditional construction has been the same forever, with minimal improvements. But, here, at ekō Solutions, we are innovating daily.” Did you know that we use 3D printers and robotics to build the shipping container dwellings? Daily, Alex's team comes up with crazy, out of the box ideas and most often the team is able to figure out how to make these ideas come to life. The full interview can be viewed here .

ekō Solutions, a division of Land Betterment a Certified B Corporation, is rapidly growing and now offers a full array of dwelling solutions for commercial, recreational, residential and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

With growth it is so important to have the right team in place in order to move the Company forward in the smartest possible way. I think at the end of this 5-part video series, which will be spread out over the next several months, you will agree with us, that we have an amazing and capable team ready to bring our innovative up-cycled shipping container dwellings to market.

To learn more about ekō Solutions' products, visit - ekosolutionsllc

About ekō Solutions

ekō Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. ekō Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc and connect with ekō Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining and industrial sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment or connect with the Company on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance



Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director



Zak Owens

Fleur de Lis Communications

502.386.5704

