Mint Explainer: Why The Outcome Of China's Latest BRI Forum Should Please India

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Beijing played host to the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on October 18. The meeting, which attracted leaders and officials from 23 countries in Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, took place in the wake of trouble for China President Xi Jinping's flagship infrastructure initiative. Mint explains why the outcome of the meeting may be good news for India.

