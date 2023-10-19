Govt Using All Available Tools To Keep Prices Of Essentials Stable, Says Food Secretary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Timely government interventions are expected to keep prices of essential food items stable during the festive season over the next two months, union food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra said told reporters on Thursday, \"The government has been using all tools at its command - open sale of commodities, stock limits and [other] curbs [to keep prices in check]. The curbs may have impacted certain sections adversely [but] they are for the 140 crore consumers of the country. We have seen good results. They have been very effective in ensuring prices remain stable.“Essential commodities prices are expected to remain stable, and we are not expecting any unforeseen hikes during the festival season.”Rice inflation has been hovering around 11-12%, but with the new harvest of kharif paddy, prices are expected to fall sharply, Chopra said. He said the export duty of 20% on parboiled rice has resulted in a 65% fall in exports in volume terms duty was initially imposed until 15 October but has since been extended to 31 March 2024. The purpose of extending the duty was to keep prices of this crucial staple in check and maintain adequate supply in the domestic market. Customs authorities have been told to conduct stricter essential checks to ensure parboiled rice isn't exported in the guise of other varieties, Chopra said has permitted the export of nearly 1.2 million tonnes of non-basmati white rice to about a dozen countries, including the Philippines, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, the UAE and Singapore.\"All edible oils other than groundnut oil have had their prices cut by more than 15%. This is the outcome of timely measures by the government,\" Chopra added sugar prices, he said there has been a decade of stable retail prices with 2% inflation.“Indian sugar is now the cheapest in the world.” The average retail sugar price in India is ₹44 a kg against ₹134 in the UAE, ₹112 in Sri Lanka, ₹110 in the UK, and ₹76 in Brazil, the food secretary said prices are predicted to fall as soon as mills start crushing sugarcane, he added. Due to the erratic monsoon, sugarcane production may suffer in the key producing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, the output is likely to increase in Uttar Pradesh, another major producer. Nothing can be said about sugar production for 2023-24 (October-September) until the first advance estimate for the sugarcane crop is released by the agriculture ministry, Chopra said, adding that it may be released next week. India had 5.7 million tonnes of sugar as of October 1, which is sufficient to meet domestic demand for two-and-a-half months, he said Wednesday the government extended restrictions on sugar exports beyond 31 October until further orders to ensure adequate domestic supply. Sugar exports were also restricted from a year starting last October government is also monitoring the monthly dispatches of sugar mills to ensure there is enough sugar in the domestic market. All processors, traders, wholesalers and retailers of sugar have been told to disclose their stocks on a government portal to allow for easy nationwide monitoring sugar export policy will also ensure consistency in the production of ethanol from sugar-based feedstock, Chopra said. In 2022-23, India diverted about 4.3 million tonnes of sugar towards ethanol, which is expected to generate revenue of about ₹24,000 crore for sugar-based distilleries said that the government is also focusing on maize for ethanol production. The contribution of maize to ethanol production last year was zero. As part of the plan, the government aims to increase maize productivity to five tonnes per hectare in three years from the current three tonnes per hectare.

MENAFN19102023007365015876ID1107272886