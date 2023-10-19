US Coastal Areas Brace For Two Strong Storms From Pacific, Atlantic Oceans This Weekend, Know Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the hurricane season is supposed to be wrapping up, strong storms are swirling in both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans near the United States' coastal areas, reported com to the report, Hurricane Norma has rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane and is barreling toward the west coast of Mexico. This has prompted a Hurricane Watch for southern Baja California from Todos Santos to Los Barriles report added that Norma is moving north at around seven miles per hour with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph. This makes it a Category Four storm READ: Category 4 Hurricane Lidia slams near Mexico's Puerto Vallarta; schools, airport to remain closed. 10 pointsAlso, by Thursday, additional strengthening is possible which is followed by gradual weakening beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend say, Norma is most likely to approach the southern portion of Baja California on Saturday, which could bring five to 10 inches of rain with some areas of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur seeing up to 15 inches, resulting in flash and urban flooding. High-terrain areas may be threatened by mudslides Storm Tammy:Apart from Hurricane Norma, tropical storm Tammy is expected to strengthen in the Atlantic as it approaches the Lesser Antilles report adds that Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, but has tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 miles from the center of the storm. It is moving west at 15 mph, a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Guadeloupe.A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, St. Barthelemy, and St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius and St. Martin is expected that a turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Thursday night and another turn is expected towards the northwest Friday night or Saturday near or over the Leeward Islands Tammy may dump three to six inches of rain, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across the northern Windward into the Leeward Islands through Saturday night, said the report, by the end of the weekend, the storm could be near hurricane intensity, rainfalls of one to two inches with maximum amounts of four inches are expected for the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and into eastern Puerto Rico., the report added.

